More VOCFM News

Dr Adli Peck shares his inspiring journey to greatness

By Rachel Mohamed

Mogamat Adli Peck, originally from Manenberg, has recently graduated with a PhD from the University of Cape Town (UCT). He is leading the way in developing innovative, cleaner energy solutions. His groundbreaking research focuses on using magnetism to enhance catalysis, a development that could revolutionize the production of cleaner and more efficient fuels.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show, Dr. Adli Peck discussed his upbringing, detailing his humble beginnings and tracing his academic journey to the exciting work that has contributed to his success.

“I began my journey at Rylands High School, where my teachers inspired and encouraged me to become a better person by focusing on my passions.”

“I then moved from Rylands High School to study chemistry at Stellenbosch University, where I applied for a scholarship at Sasol and completed my undergraduate degree at the institution,” he explained.

 

Listen here for the full interview:

VOC News
Photo: University of Cape Town / Facebook

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app