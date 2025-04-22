Dr Adli Peck shares his inspiring journey to greatness

By Rachel Mohamed

Mogamat Adli Peck, originally from Manenberg, has recently graduated with a PhD from the University of Cape Town (UCT). He is leading the way in developing innovative, cleaner energy solutions. His groundbreaking research focuses on using magnetism to enhance catalysis, a development that could revolutionize the production of cleaner and more efficient fuels.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show, Dr. Adli Peck discussed his upbringing, detailing his humble beginnings and tracing his academic journey to the exciting work that has contributed to his success.

“I began my journey at Rylands High School, where my teachers inspired and encouraged me to become a better person by focusing on my passions.” “I then moved from Rylands High School to study chemistry at Stellenbosch University, where I applied for a scholarship at Sasol and completed my undergraduate degree at the institution,” he explained.

Listen here for the full interview:

VOC News

Photo: University of Cape Town / Facebook