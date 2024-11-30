DMRE pushes for completion of Thyspunt Nuclear Plant by 2030

The Department of Mineral Resources says it hopes the Thyspunt Nuclear Plant near Jeffrey’s Bay will be functional and provide clean and affordable energy electricity by 2030.

A community engagement to inform the people of the Kouga Local Municipality on the economic benefits was hosted in Jeffreys Bay.

The Deputy Director-General of Nuclear Energy Management and Regulations, Zizamele Mbambo, says the project will also bring jobs and skills to local people.

“As the government, we want to make sure that we can localise and industrialise the nuclear building such that the work is done by our own experts in the country. We’re looking to the Eastern Cape as the energy hub and we are getting ourselves ready. It is very important we start early, engaging with the community.”

