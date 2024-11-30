More VOCFM News

DMRE pushes for completion of Thyspunt Nuclear Plant by 2030

The Department of Mineral Resources says it hopes the Thyspunt Nuclear Plant near Jeffrey’s Bay will be functional and provide clean and affordable energy electricity by 2030.

A community engagement to inform the people of the Kouga Local Municipality on the economic benefits was hosted in Jeffreys Bay.

The Deputy Director-General of Nuclear Energy Management and Regulations, Zizamele Mbambo, says the project will also bring jobs and skills to local people.

“As the government, we want to make sure that we can localise and industrialise the nuclear building such that the work is done by our own experts in the country. We’re looking to the Eastern Cape as the energy hub and we are getting ourselves ready. It is very important we start early, engaging with the community.”

source: SABC News

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app