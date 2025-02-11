District Six commemorates 59 Years since forced removals

Today marked 59 years since District Six was declared a White Group Area in 1966. In remembrance, the District Six Museum hosted its annual gathering at the memorial cairn on Hanover Street, now enclosed by the Cape Peninsula University of Technology’s Hanover residence. For over three decades, the site has been a symbol of the pain of forced removals and the ongoing struggle for land restitution, serving as a place of remembrance and resilience for the displaced community.

Speaking to VOC, District Six Museum Director Chrischene Julius reflected on the significance of the anniversary. “It has been 59 years, so it means 60 is going to be quite a big anniversary next year. The event is going well. I think each year; we have a community of District Sixers who come especially for this day. We always commemorate this day on the 11th of February.”

Julius also acknowledged the ageing community of former District Six residents and those from the Dry Docks. “We used to have quite a large community commemoration on this day, but we’ve noticed that the group is getting older, and some have passed away over the years. For us, it’s a bittersweet moment because it makes us reflect on what it truly means to be a District Sixer. People grew up and lived in that area it was their home, and it remains a part of their identity.”

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm