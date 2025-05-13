More VOCFM News

DIRCO maintains that Afrikaners leaving to the United States are not refugees

By Daanyaal Matthews 

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has clarified that the 49 Afrikaners who recently left for the United States do not meet the definition of refugees under domestic or international law. The department also dismissed U.S. claims of genocide in South Africa as unfounded. 

Speaking on VOC Newsbeat, Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, explained that the group does not qualify as refugees because they are not being persecuted in South Africa. He pointed to the historical and current social standing of Afrikaners in the country. 

“So for one to argue this idea that Afrikaners are being persecuted—one would have to show which country in the world persecutes people and then allows the very same people to have street names after them, have people of that ethnic group or language group occupying very important positions in government,” stated Phiri. 

He added that DIRCO did not prevent the group from emigrating, as any citizen is free to leave the country and settle elsewhere. However, Phiri emphasized that from DIRCO’s standpoint, the narrative of “white genocide” being promoted by the American administration is false. 

“We will continue to state that in South Africa there is no white genocide. In fact, no nationality is being persecuted,” stressed Phiri. 

Listen to the full interview here: 

Picture of Daanyaal Matthews
Daanyaal Matthews

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app