DIRCO envoy returns following meeting with US officials

By Daanyaal Matthews

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation’s (DIRCO) envoy to the United States has returned from its mission to clarify the Expropriation Act to senior officials of the U.S. government.

The meeting between the delegation and American officials had been long anticipated, following repeated statements by U.S. President Donald Trump, who accused South Africa of violating human rights. These remarks were subsequently followed by executive orders that have hindered economic activity between the two nations. Additionally, the suspension of USAID funding has significantly impacted on the nonprofit sector, depriving it of crucial financial support.

Speaking on VOC’s Newsbeat, independent journalist Peter Fabricius noted that while the envoy’s visit aligned with the South African president’s stance, the key question remains how the U.S. government perceives the situation.

“Obviously, the missing link here is that we don’t really know what the United States thinks, but I suspect we may find out now. Clearly, understanding their position is what truly matters,” Fabricius stated.