Digital Learner’s Licence Testing Launched in Western Cape

The Western Cape Mobility Department has introduced a new digital learner’s licence testing system, replacing the traditional paper-based format in several municipalities, excluding the Cape Metro for now.

Speaking to VOC Breakfast, Western Cape Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku outlined the benefits of the updated system, saying: “We are moving with the times. We are no longer going to be using paper or pencils, and there will no longer be human beings marking the test results.”

The fully computerised system operates via tablets, allowing applicants to complete their tests digitally. Sileku explained further: “You will have to punch in your ID number. If you haven’t made an appointment, the system won’t allow you to proceed. The test is automatically marked, with immediate results displayed.”

He noted that the new system is expected to help combat fraud and reduce human error: “It gives us an opportunity to reduce corruption, improve accuracy, and ensure fair testing.”

Accessibility is also a key feature of the system. “What I like about it is that even if you have a hearing impairment, it gives you the opportunity to read the questions directly on screen, without relying on someone to interpret them for you,” Sileku added.

The rollout is part of the department’s broader initiative to modernise operations and enhance transparency in public service delivery.

