Deputy president says crime intelligence failures stem from weak leadership, not lack of resource

The Ad Hoc Committee reviewing claims made by KwaZulu-Natal police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during a meeting on Wednesday, 30 October 2025, narrowed the list of witnesses expected to testify at its public hearings.

This followed the agreement that certain witnesses might only provide affidavits, while others would be postponed, awaiting another set of hearings, since the inquiry will conclude on November 28.

Additionally, Deputy President Paul Mashatile said the challenges within South Africa’s crime intelligence structures are not due to a lack of resources but a failure of leadership, political will, and accountability. In his oral reply to questions in the National Assembly, Mashatile referred to the Madlanga commission, which revealed that some officers helped criminal syndicates.

Speaking to VOC News, an organized crime expert, Chad Thomas, further elaborates on the latest developments and delves into the current status of the commission.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a>

Photo: GovernmentZA/X