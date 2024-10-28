Department of Home Affairs begins issuing official certificates for Muslim marriages

By Ragheema Mclean

In a significant development for the recognition of Islamic marriages in South Africa, the Department of Home Affairs has announced the issuance of official certificates acknowledging Muslim marriages.

This change marks a long-awaited update to the department’s internal systems, ensuring that marriages between members of the Islamic faith are formally recognized.

Speaking to VOC News, Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber acknowledged the delayed recognition, noting that it should have happened much sooner.

“It is unfortunate that a lot of this has had to go through court cases. I think the shift has certainly been taking place in Home Affairs. What I’m hoping now is that we can turn the page. Three hundred and fifty years, including the 30 years of democracy, is simply too long. We need to enable people to get the recognition that they deserve.”

For a fee of R20, couples can request a reprint of their existing marriage certificates to include the designation of a Muslim marriage.

