Debunking rumors concerning the BELA Act

By Vusuthando Percyvil Dube

The Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act was introduced to standardize school administration in South Africa and eliminate educational disparities. This Act focuses on various aspects, including homeschooling regulations and admission and language policies.

However, it has ignited significant controversy, leading to misinformation spreading primarily through social media. The organisation SECTION 27 has taken steps to clarify prevalent myths surrounding the BELA Act.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Monday, Wayne Hugo, an Education Professor at the University of KwaZulu-Natal said mixed emotions are shared about the implementation of the act.

“Some believe that the BELA Act allows teachers to mandate abortions or make decisions regarding a learner’s pregnancy. The Bill does not grant authority for such actions and specifically separates learner pregnancy from abortion matters, adhering to the Choice on Termination of Pregnancy Act,” he said.

Hugo said some fear that the BELA Bill will strip School Governing Bodies (SGBs) of their powers. Contrary to this belief, the Bill confirms that SGBs maintain significant control over school admissions and language policies, requiring only approval from the Head of Department to ensure compliance with broader educational mandates.

“Another misconception is that the BELA Act places curriculum control in the hands of government officials. However, curriculum standards are dictated by the National Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement (CAPS), and any changes must go through a different legislative process,” he said.

Addressing misunderstandings about the language and the power being taken away from the School Governing Body (SGB), Hugo believes that both sides make sense because the other is advocating for the government to approve languages taught in public schools, and some argue that this will affect the few quality schools that we have.

Concerns have been raised about the introduction of Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) in schools. Hugo said the BELA Act does not address this issue; any decision to incorporate CSE would require extensive engagement with stakeholders.

Controversy that the BELA Act undermined parents’ rights to homeschool their children. In truth, while the Act introduces regulations for homeschooling, it allows parents to maintain control over their educational choices, ensuring their approach is in the best interest of the child.

While the BELA Act aims to improve education in South Africa, misinformation continues to cloud discussions. It is essential to distinguish fact from fiction to foster a clearer understanding of its implications.

Photo: Pixabay