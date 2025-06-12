Death toll rises to 57 in Eastern Cape floods

The death toll from the recent flooding in the Eastern Cape has risen to 57. Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa warned that the number may increase as recovery efforts continue. He described the situation in areas like Mthatha as devastating and urged citizens to refrain from building on floodplains, noting that climate change will worsen the impact of such disasters. Hlabisa called for decisive national action to relocate communities at risk.

“We need to take a firm stance: all people living on floodplains must be removed. This must be a national approach. We cannot afford to lose 57 lives in a single day and simply call it normal. No,” he said.

Meanwhile, Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube expressed deep concern over the ongoing search for four missing learners. The children were swept away when their school transport vehicle was caught in rising waters at the Dikolini River. Six learners from Jumba Senior Secondary School have already been confirmed dead.

Speaking in the Eastern Cape, Gwarube reported that 74 schools have sustained flood damage, calling the destruction “heartbreaking” for the families and communities affected.

“We remain concerned about the four learners who are still missing. We look forward to visiting the families of the affected learners from that school. This tragedy has impacted about 13 learners, but I am relieved that the province has initiated psycho-social support to help with the aftermath of this disaster,” she said.

VOC News

Photo: @NationalCoGTA/ X