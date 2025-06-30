DBE calls for ECD centres to register with the department

By Rachel Mohamed

As we wrap up Youth Month, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) has urged all Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres to register with the department. This call to action follows an estimate from the Santa Shoebox Project, which reveals that 1.3 million children in South Africa are currently not enrolled in any ECD programs.

Deb Zelezniak, CEO of the Santa Shoebox Project, emphasized that “South Africa is neglecting its youngest citizens at a critical stage of growth.” She noted that “Over 1.3 million children are currently locked out of early childhood development programmes that could break the cycle of poverty.”

Elijah Mhlanga, a spokesperson for the Department of Basic Education, underscored the necessity for all ECD centres to register, as doing so will benefit the centres and the children they serve. “The Department of Basic Education has been conducting a mass registration campaign to encourage all individuals operating Early Childhood Development centres and those with relevant programs to register. This will enable them to access available services.”

Mhlanga further urged people to take advantage of this opportunity, stating, “It is important to come forward so that they can be properly accounted for, and so that the children in their care can also be properly accounted for.”

Zelezniak also pointed out that the current subsidy of R24 per child per day is insufficient to cover the full cost of a basic quality ECD program, which is estimated to be at least R36 per child per day. She noted that R24 a day does not provide enough funding for quality early learning, nutrition, and care, and will not support the Department of Basic Education’s goal of achieving universal ECD access by 2030.”

VOC News

Photo: Pexels