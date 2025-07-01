DA Withdrawal from National Dialogue Sparks Fresh Tensions in GNU

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) decision to withdraw from the upcoming National Dialogue has placed renewed strain on South Africa’s Government of National Unity (GNU), raising questions about the coalition’s stability just over a year into its formation.

The National Dialogue, set to begin on 15 August, was initially billed as a platform to build consensus and shape policy direction under the GNU. However, it has now become a point of contention, with the DA announcing that it will no longer participate in the talks.

The party’s decision follows the recent removal of its Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Andrew Whitfield, from Cabinet. President Cyril Ramaphosa cited Whitfield’s unauthorised trip to the United States with a DA delegation as the reason for his dismissal, stating that he acted within his constitutional rights and responsibilities.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, political analyst Hlumelo Xaba said the unfolding tensions expose deeper contradictions within the GNU.

“The DA is conflicted as to whether they should be in government or be an opposition party. You can’t behave like an opposition party while in government. Yes, there will be disagreements within a coalition, given the ideological diversity, but publicly decrying your own coalition partner is problematic.”

“The DA has to decide: do they want to govern, or do they want to remain in opposition?” Xaba added.

Listen to the full interview with Hlumelo Xaba below:

VOC News

Photo: ParliamentofRSA/X