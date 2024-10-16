Cybersecurity awareness month: Safeguarding our digital lives

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

As October marks Cybersecurity Awareness Month, it’s a key moment to highlight the importance of safeguarding our digital lives. With the growing threat of cyberattacks affecting both individuals and businesses, staying informed on best practices to protect personal data, financial information, and online privacy is essential.

Ram Ramakrishnan, CEO of Cloud 23, emphasized the rising risks: “As technology evolves, so do the psychological tactics behind cyber threats. We face these challenges daily, especially working on the cloud. Many attacks occur simply by sharing information or clicking on a link, which is why it’s crucial to take precautions.”

Ramakrishnan highlighted a major cyberattack in Bangladesh, where hackers stole billions by sending fake resumés with hidden malware to bankers. Over two years, the attackers gained access to bank servers and executed fraudulent transactions. He made this example to show the critical need for vigilance and strong cybersecurity practices to prevent such threats.

Photo: Pixabay