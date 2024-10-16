Salt River, Cape Town  16 October 2024

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

More VOCFM News

Cybersecurity awareness month: Safeguarding our digital lives

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

As October marks Cybersecurity Awareness Month, it’s a key moment to highlight the importance of safeguarding our digital lives. With the growing threat of cyberattacks affecting both individuals and businesses, staying informed on best practices to protect personal data, financial information, and online privacy is essential.

Ram Ramakrishnan, CEO of Cloud 23, emphasized the rising risks: “As technology evolves, so do the psychological tactics behind cyber threats. We face these challenges daily, especially working on the cloud. Many attacks occur simply by sharing information or clicking on a link, which is why it’s crucial to take precautions.”

Ramakrishnan highlighted a major cyberattack in Bangladesh, where hackers stole billions by sending fake resumés with hidden malware to bankers. Over two years, the attackers gained access to bank servers and executed fraudulent transactions. He made this example to show the critical need for vigilance and strong cybersecurity practices to prevent such threats.

Listen to the full interview below

Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app