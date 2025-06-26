Critics and analysts suggest that Israel may be yielding to pressure

In response to the United States joining Israel in its attacks on Iran, the National Security Council of Iran confirmed that it launched a strike on a major U.S. military base in Al-Udeid, Qatar, on the evening of June 23, 2025.

Hours later, U.S. President Donald Trump proposed an immediate ceasefire. Reports indicate that Israel also sent a message to Iran requesting a ceasefire, with critics and analysts suggesting that Israel may be yielding to pressure.

Speaking to VOC, journalist Alireza Kamandi, who is based in Iran, said the situation on the ground remains peaceful, noting that Iranians are proud of their armed forces because a significant lesson was learned.

Photo: QudsNen/X