Criticism mounts over SANDF losses in DRC deployment

The deaths of nine South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers in clashes with M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have drawn sharp criticism of South Africa’s military involvement in the region. Several organisations are questioning the government’s decision to deploy troops, urging a reassessment of the country’s broader military engagements on the continent.

Defence consultant and analyst Helmoed Heitman weighed in on the situation, addressing whether the M23 rebels perceive SANDF as weak or an easy target. He remarked, “Not really. Last time, it was the South African Battalion plus the South African Air Force that chased them across the border towards Uganda. So, last time, they really got beaten up. This time, the South African contingent has been caught up in something much bigger, where everyone else seems to not bother, and they don’t have any air support, which is the main weakness in this deployment.”

Heitman also reflected on the soldiers’ deaths as a harsh reality of deployment. “Yes and no. On operations, people will get hurt or some people will die. So, it is inevitable, but in this particular case, I personally don’t think we should have gone.”

Despite his reservations, Heitman expressed support for the DRC’s stabilisation. “Economically, they are a good export market for South Africa, and strategically, it is an important economic market for us to help them.” His comments highlight the complex balance between strategic interests and the human cost of military engagements.

Listen to the full interview below:

