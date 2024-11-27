Critic and analyst: “The government has attempted to politicize the issue and shift blame on foreign owners of spaza shops”

By Kouthar Sambo

Critics and analysts have claimed that the escalated food poisoning cases resulting from the food items sold at spaza shops appear to be a deliberate effort to discredit the informal tuck shops with the idea that they will get shut down by the government in response.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, political analyst Sandile Swana said the South African government has erred around the quality of food safety and security. Swana argued that the government is diverting focus from the problem at hand to evade responsibility for its lack of food security measures.

“The government has attempted to politicize the issue and create an impression that the foreign owners of spaza shops are the individuals who have made a mistake.”

“Additionally, it is embarrassing that the Democratic Alliance (DA) is not attacking this – I can understand why the African National Congress (ANC) has not correlated it because the ANC is desperate and they are losing votes, so they will sacrifice anybody,” remarked Swana.

Photo: Pexels