Criminologist Warns of Risks Around Legal Gun Ownership in South Africa

With gun violence remaining a pressing issue in South Africa, the debate around firearm ownership laws continues to spark widespread concern.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Friday, criminologist Guy Lamb highlighted the risks and complexities of legal gun ownership, particularly in the context of self-defence.

“There are different ways of looking at this issue,” said Lamb. “A bit of background on the use of guns in self-defence: a few years ago, the government introduced draft amendments to the Firearms Control Act, which included a proposal to remove the provision allowing private citizens to apply for a firearm licence for self-defence.”

Under current legislation, South Africans aged 21 and older may apply for a firearm licence for purposes such as hunting, sport shooting, or collecting. The proposed removal of self-defence as a valid reason has ignited debate between advocacy groups like Gun Free South Africa—who push for a gun-free society—and pro-gun lobbyists, who argue that such a goal is unrealistic.

“If we’re going to have a sensible conversation, we need to be talking about a gun violence-free South Africa,” Lamb stressed. “That is in everyone’s interest, regardless of who is holding the gun.”

