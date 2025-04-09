Criminal Justice system under spotlight after man shot inside Wynberg court

By Rachel Mohamed

The criminal justice system is under scrutiny following a fatal shooting inside the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court, where a taxi owner was killed. This tragic incident marks the second such shooting at a court this year, raising serious concerns about the safety and security of individuals attending court proceedings.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, Professor Nirmala Gopal from the Discipline of Criminology and Forensic Studies at the University of KwaZulu-Natal questioned the effectiveness of the court’s non-functioning metal detector, saying the public’s concerns about its failure are entirely justified.

“It is shocking that a space meant to be a safe environment—the courtroom—could experience such a violent crime, even with a member of the South African Police Service (SAPS) present. This is deeply disappointing and, in many ways, disgusting,” Gopal said.

She further highlighted that the lack of security at the court has raised significant concerns not only within South Africa but also internationally, questioning the country’s ability to provide a secure and reliable justice system.

“In my view, this incident calls into question the confidence, capability, and capacity of the criminal justice system to effectively deliver justice,” Gopal added.

Gopal also pointed out the inadequacies in witness protection, which she believes contribute to the perception that the criminal justice system is fragile and unreliable.

