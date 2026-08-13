CPUT SRC Rejects University NewsFlash, Says Student Demands Remain on the Table

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology’s (CPUT) Central Student Representative Council has rejected the university’s Newsflash account of recent council deliberations.

The university’s newsflash issued a statement, demanding that the students’ demands be withdrawn and that protest action be cancelled, as further consultations on the other demands should happen in an environment conducive to constructive interaction and meaningful input. Students’ demand is regarding student finances, historical debt, and the university’s new admissions fee.

CPUT SRC president Liyabulela Gela says the Central Student Representative Council has noted the University Newsflash issued following the Special Council Meeting held on August 12 regarding the current institutional impasse.

“Firstly, the newsflash is not a true reflection of Council deliberations and resolution. Council had resolved that the Financial Recovery Plan for 2027 be removed entirely from Committee engagements as University Management had failed to properly consult. The SRC rejected fully any engagements with EM outside of students and had advised that there be a University Assembly where all student, staff, EM and Council will be gathered in one roof to deliberate on all matters affecting the University. As the SRC we do not see any financial crisis nor has Mr Daca ever declared to students that the university has a Financial Crisis, this was proven shortly after by the heavy deployment of private security across our campuses, “said Gela

Gela added that the withdrawal of the 2027 Financial Recovery Plan does not mean that students have abandoned their remaining demands.

“During the meeting, the CSRC made it explicitly clear that we were not withdrawing any student demands. We further communicated that the SRC does not possess the authority to unilaterally withdraw demands that were democratically adopted by students in a mass meeting. The SRC is a mandated structure whose responsibility is to represent the collective decisions of students, and any amendment, withdrawal or adoption of those demands can only be determined by the students themselves,” he said.

The Chairperson of Council, Dr Laurine Platzky, posted in a newsflash that Council notes the list of demands that students had submitted.

“Council expressed grave concern about the situation, which is not conducive to the business of the University, and could lead to harm for many staff and students. The safety of all members of our university community is of paramount concern, as are the academic teaching, learning and research programmes of the University, “ said Platzky.

Platzky added that after lengthy deliberations, council resolved that the Draft Financial Recovery Plan (FRP) for 2027 be withdrawn for further explanation, clarification and thorough consultation with appropriate stakeholders, including representatives of students.

“Council further expressed the view that, with this matter reverting for further consultations, the demands by the students should be withdrawn and that protest action should be cancelled, as further consultations on the other demands should happen in an environment conducive to constructive interaction and meaningful input. Council expressed the hope that any further acts of violence, intimidation or damage to university property or persons will stop immediately,” he said.

Photo: VOCfm