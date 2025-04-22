More VOCFM News

Court to Hear Urgent Challenge to VAT Hike

Recent reports indicate that the Western Cape High Court hear an urgent application from the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) seeking to halt the pending VAT increase. The application challenges the legality of the VAT hike announced in March as part of the revised fiscal framework.

The legal challenge comes amid growing tension between the DA and the ruling African National Congress (ANC), following what opposition parties view as an unauthorised and burdensome tax move. Several parties within the Government of National Unity (GNU) have voiced strong opposition and joined the court application filed earlier in April.

Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana, however, has maintained that it is too late to revise the fiscal framework, which includes the 0.5% VAT hike set to take effect on 1 May.

Economist Ulrich Joubert weighed in on the matter, stating: “It depends on what the court will say about this situation. If the court finds that the VAT increase is illegal due to procedural issues in Parliament, then the Minister won’t be able to proceed. However, many companies have already adjusted their systems for the VAT hike. Reversing this would be messy and could incur additional costs.”

He added, “So many companies have advised that tariffs and debit orders will increase by 0.5% from 1 May. In a certain sense, many have treated it as a done deal.”

The outcome now rests in the hands of the judiciary.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News 

Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app