Court Orders Ramaphosa to Justify NHI Signing

The Gauteng High Court has ruled in favour of the Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) and the South African Private Practitioners Forum (SAPPF) in their legal challenge to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to sign the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law. The ruling compels the President to submit the record of his decision within ten days.

Speaking on VOC’s NewsBeat, BHF Managing Director Dr Katlego Mothudi said the healthcare sector’s concerns were repeatedly overlooked during the legislative process.

“Our position has always been that the input aimed at building a system that serves everyone was not meaningfully considered,” said Mothudi. “The court documents reveal that many stakeholders contributed to shaping the bill, yet much of that input was ultimately excluded from the final version.”

Mothudi also raised concerns about the financial sustainability of the NHI.

“One of the fundamental issues has always been around costing: can the country afford it, and where will the money come from?” he added.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay