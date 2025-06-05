Cosatu welcomes the passing of the Older Persons Amendment Bill

Cosatu has welcomed the passing of the Older Persons Amendment Bill in Parliament, which has now been sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa for his signature. Once implemented, this new legislation will allow authorities to relocate an older person to temporary safe care without needing a court order. Cosatu’s spokesperson, Matthew Parks, stated that they have long supported this important bill, which aims to ensure that older individuals can retire in peace.

“This government has initiated this long-overdue intervention to prioritize the safety and dignity of the elderly and to affirm their fundamental social rights. We look forward to the assent of this bill by President Cyril Ramaphosa and its enactment into law. It will be crucial for the government to allocate the necessary resources, including hiring more social and health workers, to ensure that the bill’s progressive goals become a reality.”

Photo: Pixabay