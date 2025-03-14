Concerns Voiced Over Halaal and Non-Halaal Product Placement at Woolworths

By Kouthar Sambo

A recent video shared with VOC News has raised concerns about the placement of Halaal and non-Halaal products in Woolworths stores. The video highlights a potential issue of “cross-contamination,” sparking discussions within the Muslim community.

The Situation

In the video, Halaal meat products are seen placed near non-Halaal products on the shelves of Woolworths in Constantia. The person recording the video is shown questioning what appears to be the store manager about this arrangement. The manager repeatedly states, “We are not a Halaal store.”

Palekar further investigated the matter, visiting Woolworths branches in Cavendish and an Engen Garage on Main Road in Newlands, both of which had similar product placements.

Muslim Judicial Council Halaal Trust (MJCHT) Response

VOC News reached out to the Muslim Judicial Council Halaal Trust (MJCHT) for clarity on the matter. The certifier emphasized that it has no authority over how supermarkets display their products.

“The meat and poultry from certified abattoirs are packed as Halaal and labeled accordingly. However, once they reach the store, we have no control over how they are displayed, as most supermarkets do not opt for full Halaal certification,” the MJCHT stated.

While the packaging ensures there is no risk of cross-contamination, the MJCHT acknowledged community concerns about Halaal products being placed near non-Halaal items.

Calls for Dedicated Halaal Counters

More than 20 years ago, the MJCHT approached major retailers, requesting dedicated “Halaal Only” counters or fridges with proper certification. Some stores adopted the model, while others did not.

“Currently, these ‘Halaal Only’ counters and fridges are inspected by our team, including a dedicated supermarket inspector who focuses solely on Halaal compliance,” explained the MJCHT.

However, the organization admitted that, on rare occasions, non-Halaal products have been mistakenly placed in Halaal-designated areas.

“In such cases, we take swift action to rectify the situation with store management,” assured the MJCHT.

The certifier reiterated that it has no control over product placement in stores that are not fully Halaal-certified.

“Only the ‘Halaal Only’ counters and fridges displaying the MJCHT Halaal certificate fall under our agreement with stores. For any other section, the store makes its own decisions,” it clarified.

Woolworths’ response

In an effort to address his concerns on the matter, the individual said he has reached out to Woolworths about potential “cross-contamination.”

As seen by VOC News, this was Woolworths’ response:

“While this display fridge contained products that were both halaal-certified and non-halaal, it’s important to note that all of the same halaal products were available in the usual halaal-only fridge in a separate demarcated location. Our customers can choose the option that best suits their needs. Any customer looking for halaal meat could shop it from the halaal-only fridge.”

“We strive to avoid cross-contamination of halaal-certified and non-halaal meat products in our stores as far as possible. In our various store formats across the country, we have specially demarcated and signposted areas for halaal-certified meat products. Then, during special occasions throughout the year we may display a variety of products in a single display fridge to illustrate the range and market groups of products available for the occasion,” said Woolworths.

Photo: MJCHT/Facebook