Concerns of farmers are mounting as they face severe crop damage after black frost and snowstorms hit the regions

By Kouthar Sambo

Following the recent snowstorm that wreaked havoc in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Free State, and the Eastern Cape, farmers fear that the recent adverse weather conditions will result in severe crop damage.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Wednesday, Chairman TLU SA North, Henk van de Graaf said farmers are experiencing black frost, which impacts the crops on a detrimental level.

“Farmers experienced a total loss of potatoes, avocadoes, pawpaw’s, as well as citrus such as lemons and naartjies that was severely damaged by black frost. The rollout of these produce can take up to a year as the seeds are damaged to such an extent that they do not make flowers for the next year,” explained van de Graaf.

Take a listen to van de Graaf he further unpacks this.

Photo: Pixabay