Concerns mount as several learners are left displaced for the 2025 academic year

As the province is set to bid farewell to over 2000 teachers due to the Western Cape Department of Education (WCED) facing financial constraints, parents are now facing another challenge, the struggle to get their children into already overcrowded schools.

Several parents have taken to social media stating that they have been unsuccessful when applying for their children to attend a school that is within walking distance from where they stay.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Monday, Lisa Draga, who has completed her Doctor of Philosophy studies at the University of the Western Cape Department of Public Law and Jurisprudence said the feeder zone system allows preferential rights to be given to pupils to attend the school closest to them, no matter whether they apply first or last, as long as they have applied during the admission period.

“If the parents cannot get their children into the closest school because it is full, they will use the application zone process, which allows parents to apply to any other school within a 30km radius of where they live. If the school has space, pupils will be accepted irrespective of where they live.

