Coalition Tensions Erupt: DA’s Zille warns Brink’s ouster could sink ANC alliance

By Vusuthando Percyvil Dube

In a political landscape already filled with instability, the Democratic Alliance (DA) federal chairperson Helen Zille has voiced serious concerns over the recent sacking of Cilliers Brink as the mayor of Tshwane. “All these things add up to poison the atmosphere,” Zille cautioned, highlighting the potential fallout from Brink’s removal and its implications for national relationships between her party and the African National Congress (ANC).

Brink was unseated last week following a motion of no confidence led by the ANC, supported by ActionSA and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). The political parties have become increasingly frustrated with the current coalition dynamics. Zille has said that without Brink’s reinstatement, the chances of stabilizing agreements in other metropolitan areas would be grim.

Political analyst Redgy Nkosi weighed in on the escalating tensions during a segment on VOC PM Drive Show, stating, “These are indicators of a coalition that is not working.” He pointed out the precarious position of the ANC under Panyaza Lesufi, noting the urgency for the party’s leadership to address such issues to prevent further fragmentation within its ranks. “If Cyril Ramaphosa agrees with this, it is going to tear the ANC apart,” Nkosi warned, highlighting the growing discontent among party members regarding the coalition politics.

Nkosi predicts that the mayoral position in Tshwane might shift to one to one of the dissenting parties, either the EFF, ANC, or Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA.

Photo: File photo