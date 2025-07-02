Civil organisations warn against aspects of the Integrated Resource Plan

By Rachel Mohamed

Civil organisations are challenging the increasing trend of gas-to-power projects outlined in the Draft Integrated Resource Plan. They warn that the plan’s proposal to add 19 GW of gas capacity may lock the country into long-term dependence on fossil fuels, negatively affecting the population.

Speaking on VOC’s airwaves, Liz McDaid, Strategic Lead at the Green Connection, stated, “We have already experienced approximately three times the electricity price hikes since 2017.”

She expressed concerns and questioned why the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe, is advocating for a fossil fuel gas project that results in exorbitantly high electricity prices for consumers.

“I view this proposed electricity plan as a mix of dragons and mythical creatures, like unicorns, because the nuclear power suggested comes with an unrealistic price. It doesn’t exist and is not economically viable.”

McDaid indicated that the plan appears to be designed to uphold previous government decisions. “The government appears to want to align with whoever developed this plan to justify it. I might be wrong, but that’s a significant question I have in mind, as it doesn’t seem the plan is based on properly conducted modelling.”

VOC News

