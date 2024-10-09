Civic Association of Rondebosch East demands clarity from the city about the social housing development

By Rachel Mohamed

The Civic Association of Rondebosch East acting on behalf of the community has demanded answers from the city over the recently announced social housing development project in the Rondebosch East area. The City of Cape Town’s housing project has sparked criticism from local activists raising grave concerns over the city’s proposal to build a housing estate on the corner of Kromboom and 7th Avenue.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show on Wednesday, the Chairperson of the Civic Association of Rondebosch East Rashaad Davids stressed his frustration with the city‘s “skewed Spatial Development Framework Plan” and using delaying tactics in kicking off the public participation process.

“Our attorney has sent a legal notice to the City’s Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Mayco member for Human Settlement Councillor Carl Pophaim requesting an urgent public engagement meeting with the association,” said Davids.

He reiterated that this is the third time he had asked for a response but has not received any feedback from the mayor’s office after sending numerous communications.

“But in terms of the Municipal Asset Transfer Regulations (MATR), the city must have this public participation process with the association.”

Photo: Rondebosch East community/ Facebook page