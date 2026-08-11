Muizenberg Police Register Inquest After 46-Year-Old Woman Dies in Custody

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

Muizenberg police have registered an inquest for investigation following the death of a 46-year-old female on Saturday night at the Muizenberg police premises.

The 46-year-old is alleged to have died after being taken into custody by police. Residents allege that officers were looking for an assault suspect but instead arrested the suspect’s younger sister, who had recently lost a baby and was recovering from a C section.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

“Muizenberg police registered an inquest for investigation following the death of a 46-year-old female on Saturday night, 08 August 2026, at about 23:00 at the Muizenberg police premises. According to reports the deceased was brought to the police station for her safety following an altercation at her house. The female collapsed and was declared deceased by paramedics. She was not in police custody at the time of her death,” said Twigg.

Muizenberg Community Police Forum (CPF) Media Liaison Officer Wayne Turner says the SAPS Muizenberg Station Commander, Lieut. Colonel Manuel has confirmed that an incident involving a member of the public who subsequently passed away occurred following the attendance of SAPS members to an intimidation complaint in Capricorn.

“Two SAPS members responded to the complaint and, upon their arrival, encountered family members who became increasingly vocal, verbally abusive and aggressive. In an effort to de-escalate the situation and resolve the matter, the members transported the involved family members to the Muizenberg SAPS station. The situation was subsequently resolved at the police station, and the family members were permitted to return home,” said Turner. Tragically, shortly thereafter, one of the individuals involved in the incident collapsed at the station. Fire and Rescue Services were immediately contacted and responded to the emergency. Despite efforts to assist the individual, the person sadly passed away at the station’s Community Service Centre, “said Turner.

Turner added that an inquest docket has been opened to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

“The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) was also contacted regarding the incident. Following consultation, IPID advised that the matter falls outside its legislative mandate and that the circumstances are to be investigated through the local investigative process,” he said.

Photo: VOCfm