City Issues Heatwave Advisory and Fire Warning for Cape Town

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre has urged residents to take extra precautions as the South African Weather Service issues a heatwave advisory for Wednesday, 22 October 2025.

Spokesperson Sonica Lategan cautioned that exposure to high temperatures can lead to serious health complications. “We remind the public that exposure to heat can cause potential health impacts,” she said, urging residents to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of water, use a cold compress or wet cloth to cool down, and seek shade or air-conditioned areas such as shopping malls or libraries. Lategan also encouraged wearing light, loose-fitting clothing and limiting outdoor activities to the early morning or late evening.

“Take action at the first sign of heat-related illness, like muscle cramps, heavy sweating, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, or fainting,” she added. “Seek emergency medical assistance immediately if symptoms persist.”

The Centre further warned that the hot and dry conditions could increase the risk of vegetation fires. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any signs of fire to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre by calling 021 480 7700 from a cell phone or 107 from a landline.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay