City heads to the courts seeking to evict residents of Hope Street Park

By Rachel Mohamed

The City of Cape Town is seeking an eviction order from the Western Cape High Court to remove homeless residents from Hope Street Park in Gardens. However, housing rights organisation Ndifuna Ukwazi (NU) is opposing the application, arguing that the City must provide proper alternative accommodation that ensures the safety and dignity of those affected.

Inga Dyantyi, an attorney with Ndifuna Ukwazi who represents some of the individuals impacted—many of whom were left homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic—spoke to VOC’s News Beat show. She emphasised that the City has a legal obligation to offer alternative housing to those it intends to evict.

“According to the law, when the city moves to evict our clients from their homes, it is required to provide adequate, suitable, and alternative accommodation. As Ndifuna Ukwazi, we assert that safe spaces do not constitute adequate accommodation for our clients, primarily for two reasons,” Dyantyi explained.

She raised concerns over the lockout and abstinence policies that govern the City’s Safe Spaces. “The Safe Space code of conduct imposes restrictions during the daytime from 8 AM to 5 PM, which means our clients cannot enter the building and are barred from entry after 8 PM.”

Dyantyi also noted that several bylaws criminalise homelessness through loitering restrictions. “But where are they supposed to go?” she asked. “This situation infringes upon their rights to housing and dignity.”

“We are open to discussing these matters with the City. However, we believe that certain rules are unconstitutional, which is why many of our clients refuse to utilise safe spaces,” she added.

VOC News

Photo: Supplied