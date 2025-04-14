Chapter Commission Launches Inquiry into Omotoso Acquittal

The Cultural, Religious and Linguistic (CRL) Rights Commission, in collaboration with the Gender Equality and Human Rights Commissions, has announced a formal inquiry into the acquittal of Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused. The three were recently cleared of 32 serious charges, including rape and human trafficking.

The Chapter 9 institutions say the outcome raises serious concerns, and the prosecutors involved in the case will be summoned to provide explanations.

Professor Muneer Abdurouf, a CRL Rights Commissioner and Senior Law Lecturer at the University of the Western Cape, explained the significance of the inquiry:

“This is the first time on this scale that a matter dealt with by the courts has prompted such dissatisfaction from Chapter 9 institutions, especially since the CRL Rights Commission was involved from the outset,” he said.

Abdurouf also elaborated on what prompted the decision:

“In line with our mandate to protect and promote cultural, religious, and linguistic rights, the CRL previously conducted investigative studies in 2015 and 2017 into the commercialization of religion and the abuse of people’s belief systems. This case speaks directly to those concerns.”

The inquiry will focus on judicial accountability and the protection of vulnerable communities.

