CEO of the Energy Council of South Africa assures South Africans that the recent load shedding was a “once off measure”

By Kouthar Sambo

CEO of the Energy Council of South Africa, James Mackay, said he was confident that the recent return of load shedding was a “once-off measure.” This comes after Eskom implemented stage six load shedding on Sunday, 23 February (2025).

However, some analysts and critics expressed that load shedding would return and that the recent load shedding was a soft launch to reintroduce load shedding in 2025. Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, James Mackay, CEO of the Energy Council of South Africa, said we are not going back into the structural load shedding of 2023.

“There is no reason to expect we are going into the usual load shedding structure, and we should be confident that won’t happen in 2025. I think what this incident has clearly highlighted is that the overall fleet remains unreliable as there are significant challenges, and it will take time and effort for Eskom to recover that,” assured Mackay.

*Listen further as he devles into discussion on this matter.

Photo: @Eskom_SA/X