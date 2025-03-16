CEO of Imfundo Hub, Dr. Vashna Jagarnath makes waves in the educational sector

By Kouthar Sambo

The founding director and CEO of Imfundo Hub, Dr. Vashna Jagarnath, and Former Deputy Dean at Rhodes University created an education platform to address the education crisis experienced within South Africa. According to Jagarnath, the idea is to make education more accessible beyond South Africa, expanding to refugees in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Sudan, Rohingya, and Palestine.

Speaking to VOC News, she detailed her journey of creating accessible, budget-friendly educational material for everyone, regardless of circumstances.

“I created this platform (Imfundo Hub), and the idea is that we use WhatsApp as a tool to communicate all of the support material needed from Grade R right up to Matric,” she explained.

“Additionally, the entire syllabus is provided for all subjects that are CAPS aligned along with those that have already been used and approved by the South African government,” added Jagarnath.

*Listen further as she delves into relevant details around this matter.

Photo: Supplied