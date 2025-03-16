More VOCFM News

CEO of Imfundo Hub, Dr. Vashna Jagarnath makes waves in the educational sector

By Kouthar Sambo

The founding director and CEO of Imfundo Hub, Dr. Vashna Jagarnath, and Former Deputy Dean at Rhodes University created an education platform to address the education crisis experienced within South Africa. According to Jagarnath, the idea is to make education more accessible beyond South Africa, expanding to refugees in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Sudan, Rohingya, and Palestine.

Speaking to VOC News, she detailed her journey of creating accessible, budget-friendly educational material for everyone, regardless of circumstances.

“I created this platform (Imfundo Hub), and the idea is that we use WhatsApp as a tool to communicate all of the support material needed from Grade R right up to Matric,” she explained.

“Additionally, the entire syllabus is provided for all subjects that are CAPS  aligned along with those that have already been used and approved by the South African government,” added Jagarnath.

*Listen further as she delves into relevant details around this matter.

Photo: Supplied

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app