CATA and CODETA Reach Agreement Over Disputed Routes

In a significant development for Cape Town’s transport sector, two of the Western Cape’s largest taxi associations — the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (CODETA) — have finally reached a consensus on long-disputed taxi routes.

Transport operations in the affected areas have been repeatedly disrupted, with commuters often placed at risk due to ongoing tensions and deadly violence. The conflict has largely centred on routes between Mfuleni, Khayelitsha, and Somerset West.

Western Cape spokesperson for the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO), Mandla Hermanus, said they are pleased a consensus has been reached to ensure peace within the sector.

“This agreement reflects the cooperation between CATA and CODETA in fostering a peaceful, safe, and reliable public transportation industry within the province, as well as their commitment to ensuring the safety of commuters. The industry sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused during this time. All parties are committed to staying proactive in addressing and resolving key issues collaboratively, working together to build a safer, more sustainable public transportation system for everyone,” he stressed.

While full details of the resolution have not yet been made public, authorities have welcomed the development, noting that stability along these routes is essential for both commuters and operators.