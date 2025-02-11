Cape Town’s 20.2% employment growth outpaces other major metros

The report titled “The Striking Disparities in Employment Across South Africa” reveals that Cape Town experienced the highest job growth in the country, with a 20.2 percent increase in jobs from 2014 to 2023. This growth was primarily driven by sectors such as retail, call centers, finance, and security. Since early 2022, over 300,000 jobs have been added in the city.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis attributes this success to stable governance and a significant infrastructure plan worth 39.5 billion rand, which is expected to create 130,000 construction jobs.

Well, there is so much more to do. Our success, compared to other cities, is not accidental; it is built upon stable governance and infrastructure investments that far exceed those of any other city in the country,” he stated.

“We are pleased that the prospects of finding a job in Cape Town are brighter than in any other city, and we will continue to take action to drive economic growth every day.”

Joel described his job-seeking experience back in 2019 as “quite difficult,” noting the challenges he faced in finding employment.

However, he mentioned that over the years, leading up to 2025, the job market has significantly improved, with more opportunities available in the Western Cape. Currently, he is employed and completing an internship after finishing his studies.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay