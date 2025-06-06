Cape Town residents are advised to prepare for stormy weather expected over the weekend

Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre Spokesperson, Charlotte Powell, has announced that the South African Weather Services has issued alerts for rain, windy, and damaging waves this weekend.
According to Powell, a Yellow Level 4 Warning for disruptive rain, which may result in flooding and hazardous driving conditions, is expected for the City of Cape Town, the Cape Winelands, western areas of the Overberg, and the southern parts of the West Coast District in the Western Cape from Saturday to Sunday (July 8-9, 2025). Residents are urged to stay informed and take necessary precautions during this time.
Photo: Pexels