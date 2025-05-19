Cape Town Ratepayers Push Back Against Proposed Tariff Hikes

The Cape Town Collective Ratepayers Association, representing 45 local associations, has submitted over 10,000 signatures opposing the City of Cape Town’s proposed rate increases. A primary concern is the introduction of a new city-wide cleaning tariff linked to property values, which the group argues will disproportionately impact homeowners. The association has called on the City to explore alternative revenue sources to ease the financial burden on residents.

Speaking on NewsBeat on Monday, spokesperson Bas Zuidberg confirmed that the group submitted its petition and formal objections before the 2 May deadline. He noted, “The City has made some changes just days before the deadline, without really publishing the details. Our analysis shows there is some relief for pensioners and property owners with homes valued up to R7 million, which is very welcome.”

However, Zuidberg emphasised that the broader structure of the proposed budget remains unchanged. “The City has not reduced the budget; they’ve just shifted the load slightly. The fundamentals of this budget still stand,” he said.

The association continues to advocate for more equitable solutions, arguing that ratepayers should not bear the brunt of rising costs without meaningful budget cuts or alternative funding mechanisms from the City.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay