Cape Town Pushes for Policing Powers to Tackle Gang Crime

The City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security Portfolio Committee has endorsed a motion calling for the devolution of key policing powers to the metro.

The resolution, which will be tabled at the next full sitting of the Council, aims to empower local law enforcement to investigate serious crimes including gang violence, firearm offences, extortion, and drug trafficking.

Committee chairperson Mzwakhe Nqavashe said the move is necessary given the limitations faced by the South African Police Service (SAPS), particularly in the Western Cape.

“We highlighted that the city has removed nearly 2,000 illegal firearms from the streets, yet the conviction rate is not keeping pace,” said Nqavashe.

“SAPS do not have the manpower, and the city’s uniformed staff do not have investigative powers. The situation is untenable.”

The city believes that granting investigative authority to local enforcement agencies could strengthen the fight against organised crime, which continues to plague communities.

While SAPS remains the lead policing body, the city has argued that localised crime-fighting strategies could enhance coordination and effectiveness.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm