Cape Town Intifada and Deep South for Palestine to host a Palestine freedom motorcade

By Rachel Mohamed

Cape Town Intifada and Deep South for Palestine will host a Palestine Freedom Motorcade on August 10, starting from Rondebosch Common. This event coincides with Women’s Month and aims to highlight the struggles and difficulties faced by Palestinian women and girls amid the ongoing bombardment of the Palestinian people by Israeli forces in Gaza.

In an interview with VOC News, Uzair Mohamed, the founding director of Cape Town Intifada, expressed his sorrow over the mass famine and starvation currently occurring in Gaza. He outlined the route for the motorcade, beginning at Campground Road.

“We will gather at Campground Road, arriving at 1:30 PM and departing at 2:00 PM. From there, we will proceed to the M5, then into Sea Point, followed by Camps Bay, and then back along Sea Point Main Road, concluding in the parking lot in Green Point.”

Mohamed emphasized that the purpose of this motorcade extends beyond a typical demonstration. “We are at a critical juncture in the Palestinian solidarity movement regarding the situation in Palestine. It is devastating; they are in the final phase of hunger, with bodies so malnourished that they cannot even digest food properly.”

He also urged the South African government to close the Israeli embassy, stating, “We are demanding that President Cyril Ramaphosa shut down the Israeli embassy because it contradicts everything that has an apartheid ethos and goes against South African values.”

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile