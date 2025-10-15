More VOCFM News

Cape Town Gears Up for Beach Pro Volleyball Tour at Camps Bay

By Rachel Mohamed

Cape Town will host the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour at Camps Bay Beach from October 22 to 26, 2025. The international event will feature top beach volleyball players from around the world competing for the Beach Champ title.

Speaking on VOC News, international volleyball player Grant Goldschmidt described the event as exciting, saying, “As we are hosting it this year, obviously, it’s in Cape Town, South Africa, this year, and we have to be part of it as we are hosting it. We are working hard at the event but also hosting it at the same time, which means we get a spot in the main competition, but we also get a chance to qualify,” said Goldschmidt.

“So, we are hoping for a few teams to get through to represent South Africa. After all, the event is on our soil, and we are a bit excited to do that.”

Camps Bay offers an excellent venue for the event. While the 2022 tournament was successfully held at the Grand Parade, this year we selected Camps Bay, a preferred location for many top teams’ pre-season training.

Listen to the full interview:

Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

