More VOCFM News

Cape Town firefighters battle blazes across the city

Cape Town’s firefighters have been working tirelessly to combat multiple blazes across the city in recent days. Speaking on VOC Breakfast, City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse provided insights into the extent of the fires, their causes, and the resulting damage.

“It has been a busy season, but it has also been an indifferent season from previous years, especially last year. I think there is a slight drop in vegetation fires, but by the end of April, when we collate all the information and data, we will have a better overview of what went on over the last couple of months,” said Carelse.

He also addressed the impact on informal settlements, noting that, “From last week Friday up until Monday, we only had about 21 fires involving informal settlements.”

While firefighters continue their efforts, authorities urge residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent further incidents.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

