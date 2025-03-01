More VOCFM News

Cape Town condemns hijacking of its Bingo anti-litter campaign vehicle in Gugulethu

The City of Cape Town has condemned the incident in which Bingo, their anti-litter mascot vehicle, and the team driver in Gugulethu were ambushed and hijacked on Thursday. The event occurred while the driver was on the way to pick up the team for their next school visit, during which the Toyota Quantum transporting Bingo was stolen. Fortunately, the driver was unharmed in the attack and is currently receiving counseling.

Grant Twigg, the Mayco member for Urban Waste Management, noted that the Bingo costume was also taken along with the vehicle.

 

“This shocking attack highlights the risks faced by our urban waste management teams as they work tirelessly to keep Cape Town clean. It is unacceptable that even Bingo has become a target of crime. If you spot our Bingo bin in your area, especially if it contains rubbish, please report it to SAPS immediately.”

VOC News
Photo: @CityofCT / X

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

