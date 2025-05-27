Cape Flats Crime Crisis Persists Despite Drop in Stats

Cape Town’s Cape Flats continues to be the epicentre of South Africa’s violent crime crisis, with four of the country’s top five deadliest police precincts located in the area. This follows the release of the latest national crime statistics, which reveal a troubling picture of gang-related violence and persistent community safety concerns.

Chairperson of the Cape Flats Safety Forum, Abie Isaacs, weighed in on the data, questioning whether the reported decrease in crime reflects the lived experiences of residents.

“I think first and foremost, we acknowledge the stats released last week. However, we are not statisticians,” said Isaacs. “It does not reflect the reality that is happening on a day-to-day basis in and around the Cape Flats.”

While Police Minister Senzo Mchunu cited a slight national decline in certain major crimes, Isaacs said communities on the Cape Flats are neither seeing nor feeling those improvements.

“We were told there’s been a decrease, but just this weekend, even this afternoon, there were shootings in various areas. So how can there be a decrease? Again, we are not statisticians,” he stressed.

