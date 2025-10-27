Cape Flats Communities Reeling After Deadly Weekend Shootings

Over the weekend, two separate deadly shootings in Lavender Hill and Steenberg claimed two lives and left others wounded, leaving the communities reeling.

On Friday evening, Steenberg police responded to a shooting incident in Grens Way, where the body of a 53-year-old man was found inside a bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds.

SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said:

“Steenberg police responded to a complaint of a shooting on Friday evening, 24 October 2025, at about 19:20, and upon arrival at the scene they found the victim, who was declared deceased by medical personnel.”

A 51-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, who also sustained gunshot wounds, were transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

“According to reports, unknown assailants entered the premises, opened fire on the victims, and fled the scene. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined. Steenberg detectives are investigating a case of murder and two counts of attempted murder,” Twigg added.

In a separate incident on Saturday evening, a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Aspeling Court, Lavender Hill.

“Police members attended to the crime scene where they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The motive for the attack is believed to be gang-related. The suspect or suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” said Twigg.

Steenberg detectives have opened a murder investigation. Police have urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS mobile app anonymously.

Chairperson of the Cape Flats Safety Forum, Ab Isaacs, described the recent spate of shootings as deeply concerning.

“We have noted yet another bloody weekend in and around the Cape Flats. This comes just after the launch of the Safer Festive Season plan, where authorities promised decisive action against what we call urban terror gang violence. Yet, there seems to be no end in sight and no real political will to deal with it.”

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stock