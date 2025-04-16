Calls Grow to End Rampant Sexual Harassment Across SA Institutions

Sexual harassment remains a deeply entrenched issue in South Africa, affecting women across schools, workplaces, and government institutions. Tina Thiart, co-founder and trustee of the 1000 Women Trust, emphasized that April—Sexual Harassment Awareness Month—is a time to confront the crisis and educate the public on how to respond.

“Sexual harassment is far too common,” said Thiart. “From legal firms to government offices, the stories are endless—and heartbreaking.”

Recent reports have highlighted widespread abuse within the Eastern Cape provincial government. Over 100 testimonies have surfaced, exposing a disturbing “sex-for-jobs” culture, with several departments implicated. One senior official, Thandowethu Mandu, has been placed on leave following serious allegations.

Research confirms the scale of the crisis: 43% of women in South Africa’s legal sector report experiencing harassment, while 30% of women in general workplaces face similar treatment. High school girls are also frequent targets, often harassed by both peers and teachers.

Thiart stressed that change must begin with clear policies, comprehensive training, strong legal frameworks, and robust support systems. “Victims must be believed and supported, and perpetrators must be held accountable. Without this, impunity thrives,” she said.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay