Cabinet Rejects Racial Motive Claims in Farm Attacks

Cabinet has strongly dismissed claims that farm attacks and murders in South Africa are racially motivated. This follows assertions by organisations such as AfriForum, which allege that Afrikaner farmers are being specifically targeted. However, government says there is no evidence in the latest crime statistics to support these claims.

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, urged the public to rely on verified information and avoid spreading narratives that could fuel racial tensions.

“In light of recent misinformation, the statistics show that of the farm owners killed, two were African; of the farm workers killed, two were African; and of the five farm managers killed, one was African,” said Ntshavheni.

She emphasized that official crime statistics do not record victims by race and warned that the spread of unverified claims only serves to undermine social cohesion.

