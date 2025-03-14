Burundi faces refugee crisis as conflict continues in neighbouring DRC

By Daanyaal Matthews

The conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has spilled over into surrounding territories, prompting SADC nations to withdraw their on-the-ground military mission from the war-torn country. Meanwhile, nations like Burundi are grappling with a refugee crisis as more Congolese flee the violence and seek asylum.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has reported that 65,000 refugees have entered Burundi, with at least 45,000 crammed into a stadium in Rugombo.

For Thelma Nyarhi, a researcher at the Democracy Development Programme, the situation is becoming increasingly untenable. She stresses the urgent need for greater support to prevent conditions in refugee camps from deteriorating further, as reports indicate widespread infections.

“Burundi is just one of many countries in desperate need of immediate assistance. Without it, more lives will be at risk. To put things into perspective, there is a high prevalence of communicable diseases and nutritional deficiencies, which significantly contribute to infant mortality. Beyond that, we’re also seeing malaria, cholera, influenza, and diarrhea—major causes of death in these camps,” Nyarhi explained.

Reports of severe shortages from the UNHCR have raised concerns across the region, particularly regarding the welfare of displaced persons. Many are now questioning when greater support will be provided to ease the burden on Burundi and assist those fleeing the DRC.

According to Nyarhi, international support for refugees has steadily declined in recent years, even among countries that once played a leading role in establishing refugee protection frameworks.

“In recent years, we’ve seen wealthier nations—including those that were instrumental in founding the Refugee Convention—rolling back protections, restricting migration pathways, and offering fewer solutions in response to rising anti-migrant sentiment. What was once a commitment to multilateralism has, in many ways, been reduced to unilateralism.”