Budget Speech delay sparks political and economic debate

The postponement of the Budget Speech is an unprecedented move in a year of international significance for South Africa, particularly with the upcoming G20 Summit. This delay raises concerns about the political and economic implications for the government.

Speaking on VOC’s NewsBeat on Thursday, Professor Patrick Bond, a political economist and sociology professor at the University of Johannesburg, shared his perspective.

“I think it was a wise decision for the political perception that the DA definitely needed. There may have been other factors, as Gayton McKenzie and some ANC ministers reportedly opposed the VAT increase. The DA, especially in a time when figures like Donald Trump dominate the far right, has positioned itself carefully. Given its stance on Israel and the genocide in Gaza, this is an interesting correction, as they are among the most vocal about the proposed 2% VAT increase.”

Bond also highlighted the growing protests against the VAT hike, bringing together groups that are often at odds.

“We’re now seeing liberal, constitutional, and progressive NGOs, poverty advocacy groups, and major centre-left organisations like South African trade unions and their allies standing together. If they can maintain this unity in the lead-up to the final budget announcement, there may be a real chance to prevent the VAT increase.”

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Sourced