British military gear is discovered on Sudanese battlefields

Documents reviewed by the United Nations (UN) Security Council indicate that British military gear has been discovered on Sudanese battlefields, utilized by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group facing genocide allegations.

Small-arms target systems made in the UK and British-engineered engines for armoured personnel carriers have been found at combat locations in a conflict that has now led to the largest humanitarian disaster in the world.

Speaking to VOC News, Dr Jason Motsyoka, Development Economist, delves into the latest developments thus far.

